It was in the year 2002 when Aditya Seal had made his film debut with the movie Ek Chhotisi Love Story. He played the role of a teenager in this Manisha Koirala starrer. He then went to feature in films such as We R Friends, Purani Jeans, Tum Bin II (the film that shot him to fame), Student of the Year 2 among others. Aditya, who has turned a year older today, initially wanted to be a professional cricketer, but due to an injury he changed his mind and decided to follow his father, Ravi Seal’s footsteps. Rocket Gang: Aditya Seal's Dance Film Set to Release on May 6!

Aditya Seal is a talented actor, he is a fab dancer and has made heads turn when it comes to style. He is one of the hottest actors in the industry and one just can’t take their eyes off his charming avatar. In 2019, Aditya was ranked in The Times Most Desirable Men at number 34 and in the following year at number 35. On the occasion of Aditya’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his stylish photos that are just droolworthy.

Keeping It Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

'Long, Dark & Wavy'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

The Casual Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

The Printed Pattern Is Just Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

The Perfect Desi Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

Be it a casual attire, ethnic or western outfit, Aditya Seal has carried all the looks with absolute ease. He is charming and stylish. We wish the handsome hunk a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2022 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).