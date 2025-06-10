It’s Not Just a Birkin; It’s ‘The’ Birkin, and It’s Up for Auction

This prototype emerged following a serendipitous encounter between Birkin and Jean-Louis Dumas, then CEO of Hermès, during a flight. The rough conceptualization of the bag occurred on an airsickness bag, illustrating the spontaneous creation process behind this luxury accessory. Jane Birkin and Her Multifaceted Relationship With the Luxury Brand Hermès.

The prototype is scheduled for auction as part of Sotheby’s Paris Fashion Icons sale on July 10, which is today. It was first exhibited in Manhattan from June 6 to June 10. Following the exhibition, it will be transferred—details withheld for security reasons—to Sotheby’s Galleries in Paris, where it will be available for viewing from July 3 to July 9.

Morgane Halimi, Sotheby’s global head of handbags and fashion, emphasized the unique nature of the prototype, stating: “At this stage, we will communicate it privately to potential bidders. Obviously, it is a one-of-a-kind piece, distinct from any other handbag or Birkin model. We regularly break auction records with Birkin bags, and this one is expected to be as unique as the Diana jumper or a worn NBA jersey, given its historical and cultural significance.” Hermès’ Mini Kelly – Celebrity’s New Obsession, Fashion Enthusiast’s Pride, Brands’ Nano Gem.

Produced in 1984 for Birkin, a luminary in French cinema, the bag's origin story has attained legendary status within the fashion world. During an upgraded Air France flight from Paris to London, her well-worn signature basket bag began to release its contents—wallet, keys, business cards, diapers, cigarettes, and glasses—leading to her fateful discussion with Dumas about the need for a more functional and stylish handbag.

Birkin, known for her practical approach to luxury, famously adorned h-back-to-school-messages-witty-sayings-and-punchlines-for-whatsapp-status-that-are-laugh-out-loud-good-6909737.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Funny Quotes For Students: Hilarious Back-To-School Messages, Witty Sayings and Punchlines For WhatsApp Status That Are Laugh Out Loud Good!">Funny Quotes For Students: Hilarious Back-To-School Messages, Witty Sayings and Punchlines For WhatsApp Status That Are Laugh Out Loud Good!