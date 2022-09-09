The Khiladi of Bollywood celebrates his birthday on September 9. While Akshay Kumar's recent movies haven't been so successful at the box office, there was a time when he ruled it with his comedies. But that's not what we are discussing today! Today we'll be focussing on a different aspect that he continues to excel in - fashion! With his cool appearances and an even cooler personal sense of style, Aki manages to keep us intrigued with his closet. Parineeti Chopra Announces Her Next Movie with Akshay Kumar; Check out Kesari Duo’s Cool Pic from York.

While he rarely attends awards ceremonies these days, his airport appearances are very frequent. And his looks are as casual as they can be. With his track pants and sweatshirts, Akshay likes them comfortable even if they aren't fashionable. Kumar is also used to hiking one pant leg up to his knees and that's a habit that he's been following since his martial arts days. He believed this style gave him better movement ability and it stuck with him till date. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out some of his pictures below and you will get a fair idea. Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: From Hera Pheri to PadMan - 5 Best Films of the Superstar According to IMDb and Where to Watch Them Online!

That Does Look Cool!

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Hiking His Pants

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making it Look Trendy

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He Never Misses Doing That

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not Even When He's Wearing a Onesee!

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Cuttputlli, which is a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Ratsasan. He will be next seen in Ram Setu which is slated to hit the big screens in Diwali 2022.

