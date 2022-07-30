Parineeti Chopra has announced her next film with Akshay Kumar. She had earlier worked with him in Kesari. The two have started to shoot for this project in York. The film is produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. Capsule Gill: Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill From Tinu Suresh Desai’s Film Out! (View Pic).

Parineeti Chopra & Akshay Kumar

