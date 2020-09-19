She is a certified style cynosure! From bundling up the accolades for a refreshing and earnest portrayal as Tia in Jawaani Jaaneman that released earlier this year, sealing her deal as the next big thing in Bollywood to regaling us with her quarantine shenanigans, Alaya F is a tad different and we love that about her! The spunky millennial with a lineage, cool looks and a cooler demeanour to boot has also stamped her presence on the fashion front. She gave us an ample glimpse of her lucid vibe for the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman that was replete with a quirky melange of affordable homegrown labels. A recent homebound style of chic block printed set by the homegrown label, Gulabo had us hooked. With comfort wear gaining prominence like never before, its varied interpretations cater to every body type and mood!

The super chic comfortable co-ord set is perfect to match the mood for any occasion. A vibe that only requires minimalism, here is a closer look. Alaya F Looks Like the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli in These Throwback Goa Destination Wedding Archives!

Alaya F - Comfort Chic

A block printed set from Gulabo featuring a long top and relaxed fit pants worth Rs.3000 were teamed up with silver oxidized earrings, wavy hair and subtle glam. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alaya will be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Street Rog Vibhag will be produced by Junglee Pictures and the plot involves a gynaecologist whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run played by Alaya F. She will also be seen in another untitled film by Pooja Entertainment.

