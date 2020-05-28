Alaya F Stuns as the Cover Girl for Brides Today Magazine and Her Picture Will Make You Sing 'Billo Ni Tera Laal Ghaghra'

Alaya F on Brides Today magazine (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Magazine publications are trying to sort things out and continue with their production amid the coronavirus pandemic. They are asking for celebs to be their own stylists and shoot indoors for a series of pictures inspired by quarantine. Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala started with the trend and young bees like Janhvi Kapoor and Alaya F were quick to follow her suit. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress bagged her new magazine cover for Brides Today magazine and going by her cover picture, we must say, she has done a pretty amazing job. When Alaya F Was Chicness Galore in a Black Collared Playsuit!

Alaya's all decked up in her red embroidered skirt paired with a white skirt, sneakers and chunky jewellery. We don't know about y'all but her picture is certainly making us hum Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Ghaghra song from Good Newwz. Yea, it's too cliche but that's what Bollywood is all about - cliches that are eternal. Alaya's styling gets 10/10 from us but her sultry expressions get some extra brownie points. Alaya F Loves Basking in the Golden Hour Light, This Mini Ethnic Photoshoot Is the Perfect Result!

Check Out Alaya's Magazine Cover

Sooo excited to be on the cover of @BridesToday_In!💃🏻♥️ . Digital Editor: @nandinibhalla Creative Inputs and Realisation: @Zunaili pic.twitter.com/k3FKPJ0ydW — Alaya F (@AlayaF___) May 28, 2020

We are waiting to get hold of some of her inside pictures from the photoshoot and we bet they will be equally amazing. She's the newest talent who marked her B-town debut this year and is yet to announce her second outing. If reports are to believe, she's working with Ayushmann Khurrana in his next but official confirmation on the same is awaited.