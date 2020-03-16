Alexandra Daddario Birthday: From Polka Dotted Dresses to Blazers, the American Actress' Style is Chic Yet Fun! (View Pics)

Alexandra Daddario Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alexandra Daddario is a popular Hollywood actress known for essaying key roles in films such as playing Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series, Blake Gaines in San Andreas and also 2017's Baywatch. The American actress celebrates her birthday on March 16 and as she turns 34, we look at some of her best fashionable looks. Daddario is known to raise the temperatures with her looks and is often setting Instagram on fire with her gorgeous looks. Be it movie premieres or red carpet appearances for big events, Daddario's style is urban chic and we love how she experiments with colours and fabrics. Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Secures the Top Spot Followed by Priyanka Chopra and Chris Hemsworth (View Full List Here).

On the occasion of her birthday, we look at some of her best looks till now. For the uninitiated, Daddario rose to fame with her television outings as she starred in popular series such as True Detective, White Collar among others. began her career when she was still a teenager, landing the role of Laurie Lewish on the long-running soap opera All My Children. As for Daddario's fashion, her off-screen, as well as on-screen looks, are too good to miss. Here's a look at them!

Polka Dots All The Way!

One of our favourite looks featuring Daddario is in this polka-dotted dress. Daddario looks stunning sporting white stilettos along with this dress that match perfectly with her monochrome look.

View this post on Instagram @carolinaherrera ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Sep 9, 2019 at 10:22am PDT

Floral Fun!

In one of her many amazing looks, Alexandra not long ago flaunted this gorgeous floral dress that she paired with a pair of brown boots. The Tory Burch dress is a keeper and we would love to add it to our summer wardrobe for sure!

Off-White Beauty!

Alexandra Daddario attended the Vanity Fair and LancÃ´me Women in Hollywood celebration in February 2020 looking her gorgeous best with a look that screamed elegance. The classy look consisted of an off-white dress that Daddario finished with her bright red-lipstick look. Selena Gomez Is a Dead Ringer for Baywatch’s Yasmine Bleeth in Her Red Fourth of July Swimsuit (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram 💄 @fabiolamakeup 👗 @emmajademorrison 📆 @itskateeaston A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Feb 7, 2020 at 9:07am PST

Suited Up!

Alexandra Daddario looked stunning in a green double-breasted blazer as she attended the NYFW 2020 for Michael Kors collection. We loved this formal yet stylish look and don't think anyone could have pulled it off better than her.

Alexandra Daddario's style is surely chic and we absolutely dig it. Tell us your favourite picks from the actress' wardrobe in comments below!