Alia Bhatt Birthday: She's a Sight to Behold in Her Sarees!

Bollywood's ruling queen, Alia Bhatt, celebrates her birthday on March 15. We know she's a fab performer on screen but off-screen too, she is a true fashion icon and her saree looks are always a sight to behold. Whether she opts for a traditional silk saree or a more modern and trendy printed one, Alia manages to carry off every look with grace and elegance. Her saree choices are always on point, be it the colour, fabric, or style. Throwback Thursday: When Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor Had Their Fashion Faceoff in This Red Hot Dress!

One of the reasons why Alia's saree looks are so admired is her ability to mix and match her sarees with the right accessories and makeup. Her attention to detail is what makes her stand out from the crowd. Whether it's a simple bindi or a statement piece of jewellery, Alia knows exactly how to enhance her look without going overboard. Her makeup is always understated, allowing her saree to be the star of the show.

Alia's sarees are a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary fashion, making her a favourite among both the young and old. She is equally comfortable in a classic red saree as she is in a quirky one. Her saree looks are versatile and they are perfect for every occasion - from weddings to formal events to casual outings. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of her best saree looks, shall we? Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & Other Bollywood Beauties in Stunning Yellow Dresses.

Love for Ajrakh!

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Sabyasachi Muse

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Sabyasachi Muse

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Pink

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying Always

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's no surprise that Alia's saree looks are often the topic of discussion among fashion enthusiasts. Her fashion sense is impeccable, and she knows exactly how to make a statement with her looks. She is not afraid to experiment with her saree drapes, and all her different looks are always fresh and exciting.

We hope she continues with this winning spree in her fashion wardrobe and here's raising a toast to her brilliant sartorial sense.

Happy Birthday, Alia! Have a great one!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).