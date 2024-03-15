Alia Bhatt Birthday: She's a Sight to Behold in Her Sarees!

Bollywood's ruling queen, Alia Bhatt, celebrates her birthday on March 15. We know she's a fab performer on screen but off-screen too, she is a true fashion icon and her saree looks are always a sight to behold. Whether she opts for a traditional silk saree or a more modern and trendy printed one, Alia manages to carry off every look with grace and elegance. Her saree choices are always on point, be it the colour, fabric, or style. Throwback Thursday: When Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor Had Their Fashion Faceoff in This Red Hot Dress!
One of the reasons why Alia's saree looks are so admired is her ability to mix and match her sarees with the right accessories and makeup. Her attention to detail is what makes her stand out from the crowd. Whether it's a simple bindi or a statement piece of jewellery, Alia knows exactly how to enhance her look without going overboard. Her makeup is always understated, allowing her saree to be the star of the show.
Alia's sarees are a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary fashion, making her a favourite among both the young and old. She is equally comfortable in a classic red saree as she is in a quirky one. Her saree looks are versatile and they are perfect for every occasion - from weddings to formal events to casual outings. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of her best saree looks, shall we? Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & Other Bollywood Beauties in Stunning Yellow Dresses.
