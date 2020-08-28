She often comes across as an ultimate poster girl for Gen Z and their seriously understated style sensibilities. Her off-duty styles are easy but also high fashion conspired with her fashion stylists, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar. She has time and again, tapped the cool-girl vibe with a refreshing take on some of the hottest trends. A recent style, wherein she was snapped with beau Ranbir Kapoor featuring a simple grey kurta-pants was quirked up with a tote bag worth Rs.1.5 lacs from the Gucci x Disney collaboration. While the lifestyle of the rich and famous is always intriguing, to say the least, a larger than life closet that boasts of all things classy and fabulous is courtesy of their glorious resumes. It's often said that fashion need not be expensive, a personal sense of style is what sets these celebrities apart. Alia exemplified this seamless way to blend in a heady mix of a luxurious classic international label and home-grown one.

As non-fussy, functional and comfortably her style mantra maybe, Alia Bhatt flits from one gorgeous look to another. Here's a closer look at her style. Alia Bhatt Sets Fashion Goals By Sharing Her Off-Season Chic Look.

Alia Bhatt - Easy Chic

A grey kurta - pants set was teamed up with a Disney x Gucci medium tote worth $ 1,980 (approximately Rs.1.5 lacs). A pair of Kolhapuri flats, pulled back hair and a blue mask completed her look. Alia Bhatt Pens A Beautiful Birthday Wish For Ranbir Kapoor's Mother Neetu Kapoor, Shares A Monochrome Throwback Picture!

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alia will be seen in Sadak 2, an upcoming Indian film directed by Mahesh Bhatt which is the sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. The sequel features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur and will premiere on 28 August 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

