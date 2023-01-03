Ananya Panday was amongst the Bollywood celebs who headed out of India for their New Year celebration. The Student of the Year 2 beauty is currently in Phuket, Thailand enjoying with her gang. Panday earlier took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from her beach holiday and they are certainly so envious. From lounging on its serene beaches to partying all night with her pals, Ananya certainly had the best time during her luxury holiday. Ananya Panday Looks Simply Gorgeous as She Dons the Golden-Ivory Saree (View Pic).

One look at her recent Instagram pictures and you're convinced that Ananya's holiday was all about posing in a bikini on the beautiful beaches of Phuket. The star kid looked the happiest while flaunting her black and green bikinis and also while enjoying the warm sand in her chic white beachwear. If you're fond of beaches and want to explore all the pretty ones, we suggest you start with Thailand. And just in case you need any help with your outfits, you know where to seek inspiration from. Who better than Ananya to help you solve this problem? Is Ananya Panday Dating Aditya Roy Kapur After Breaking Up With Ishaan Khatter? – Reports.

Ananya Panday Enjoying Her Time in Phuket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya will return to the bay in the next few days and resume her acting commitments. She will be next seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2023 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).