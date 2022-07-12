A buzz or gossip that is doing rounds on Bollywood industry recently is something really shocking. The latest rumour is about Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur after her break up with Ishaan Khatter. As per sources, " Ananya and Aditya, two of them have not been seen together much in public. The paparazzi have got their work cut out for the next few days after this news." Palak Tiwari Is Dating The Archies Debutant Actor Vedang Raina – Reports.

Check It Out:

#EXCLUSIVE | Are Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday the newest couple in Tinseltown or just friends? We have the insights! Read Here#AdityaRoyKapur #AnanyaPanday #BollywoodNews #ETimes https://t.co/6QjAKiErHx — ETimes (@etimes) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)