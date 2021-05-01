Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday on May 1 and this year the celebration will be extra special for the actress. With daughter Vamika being on her side, Anushka would celebrate her first birthday as a yummy mummy of the tinsel town. While the actress in her has taken a back seat, for now, she's busy expanding her production house with some amazing projects under her banner. Besides being a brilliant actress and a smart producer, Sharma is also a fashionista who's always eager to set the ball rolling. She has ruled the red carpet in the past and some of her appearances are still etched in our minds. Anushka Sharma Takes ‘Gold Earring’ to Another Level for Vogue Women of the Year 2019 Awards (View Pics).

While we personally believe she looks the best in Sabyasachi couture, there have been times when she has weaved magic with her modern picks. From androgynous fashion to elegant gowns, Anushka has managed to nail all the different silhouettes, making us go gaga over her each time. On days when she isn't busy with her acting commitments, she ensures that she makes headlines with her sartorial choices. Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! And Her Polka Dot Maternity Dress Comes With A Heavy Price Tag.

Anushka Sharma has a rather peculiar taste which isn't very girly, neither is it too bold. It's in fact a perfect amalgamation of both these traits and it's simply perfect. An out-of-the-box thinker, she's a marvel who never ceases to impress us with her choices. As Sharma gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, here's recalling a few of her brilliant outings from the past. Join us as we cheer for her.

In Anamika Khanna

In Gauri & Nainika

In Marmar Halim

In Sabyasachi

In Shehla Khan

In Saisha (Swapnil) Shinde

In Temperley London

Anushka is missing from the Bollywood scenario since the release of her last film, Zero in 2018. While there were rumours if she'll star with Hrithik Roshan in the remake of Satte Pe Satta, nothing worked out eventually. Meanwhile, she focussed on her production house and backed projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. She also welcomed her baby girl in January 2021 and has been busy with her mommy duties ever since. While her new movie announcement may still take some time, let's keep praying that it comes a bit sooner.

Here's raising a toast to her gorgeous self. Happy Birthday, Anushka Sharma!

