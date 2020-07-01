It's been a long... long time since we saw our Bollywood divas posing for some reputed magazine covers. Well, the reason behind the same is indeed the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown which has taken a toll on the entertainment as well as the fashion industry. Having said that, it's July 2020, a new month and so we guess it's also time for some new stylish beginnings. Talking on the same lines, we see Anushka Sharma giving us the oh-la-la sensation as she poses for Vogue mag's latest issue. Trust us, seeing a fabulously shot cover after almost three months is such a great experience. Anushka Sharma Sizzles in a Super Hot Lace Dress on Grazia India's February Cover (View All Pics).

Elaborating on the look, in the photo, we can see Anushka striking an alluring pose amidst the blue sea. Effortlessly flaunting her body as well as those wet tresses, we are loving the B-townie as the face of Vogue's July 2020 issue. Titled as 'Anushka Sharma Living In the Moment', the magazine's attempt to make her look all-natural comes out really well. Sharma is styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: An Ethnic Style Capsule of Her Resplendence That’s Nothing Less Than a Sublime Poetry of Ethereal Grandeur!

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Post Below:

Not to miss, the delicate details like the bracelets and earrings. All in all, the actress looks sizzling hot on the magazine cover. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero and is currently busy producing quality content for the OTT platforms. Coming to her magazine cover, what're your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

