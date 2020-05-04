Audrey Hepburn Birth Anniversary: 10 Quotes on Beauty, Life, Fashion and More by the British Actress That Will Inspire You

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Audrey Hepburn, the British actress and of course, a fashion icon of all times, was born on May 4, 1929. Ruling the Golden Age Hollywood with her impeccable roles, Hepburn charmed the world with her style, elegance, sophistication and humility to help others. From fashion to humanity, she taught us all. An excellent film icon of the twentieth century, we remember Hepburn on her birth anniversary, sharing some of her powerful quotes and sayings. Aside from being a remarkable actress and fashion inspiration, the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star was great with her words too. She has a number of playful and inspiring quotes attributed to her that are perfect for days, when you need a confidence boost, or a tad inspiration to achieve your goal. On Hepburn’s birth anniversary, here we bring you ten quotes on beauty, fashion, life and more by the British actress that are sure to enhance your confidence and believe towards life. Here Are 5 Qualities That Make Audrey Hepburn The Undefeated Style Icon.

Hepburn was born in Brussels, Belgium. She began modelling in the 1940s and eventually made her way to the United States of America. Throughout her career, Hepburn was regarded as one of the most beautiful and accomplished actresses of her time. She was a woman of wisdom and compassion. A humanitarian who spent her later life helping underprivileged children and mothers, across the globe through UNICEF, Hepburn and her works, continue to inspire many. Let us take a look at the top ten best quotes by Hepburn on beauty, fashion, life and more.

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Decided, Very Early On, Just to Accept Life Unconditionally; I Never Expected It to Do Anything Special for Me, Yet I Seemed to Accomplish Far More Than I Had Ever Hoped. Most of the Time It Just Happened to Me Without My Ever Seeking It.” Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“There Is One Difference Between a Long Life and a Great Dinner; in the Dinner, the Sweet Things Come Last.” Audrey Hepburn

Quotes by Audrey Hepburn (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Have Learnt How to Live…How to Be in the World and of the World, and Not Just to Stand Aside and Watch.” Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Life Is a Party. Dress for It.” Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Believe in Pink. I Believe That Laughing Is the Best Calorie Burner. I Believe in Kissing, Kissing a Lot. I Believe in Being Strong When Everything Seems to Be Going Wrong. I Believe That Happy Girls Are the Prettiest Girls. I Believe That Tomorrow." Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“The Most Important Thing Is to Enjoy Your Life – to Be Happy – It’s All That Matters.” Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Never Think of Myself as an Icon. What Is in Other People’s Minds Is Not in My Mind. I Just Do My Thing.” Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Remember, if You Ever Need a Helping Hand, It’s at the End of Your Arm, As You Get Older, Remember You Have Another Hand: The First Is to Help Yourself, the Second Is to Help Others.” Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“The Beauty of a Woman Must Be Seen From in Her Eyes, Because That Is the Doorway to Her Heart, the Place Where Love Resides.” Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Elegance Is the Only Beauty That Never Fades.” Audrey Hepburn

Hepburn passed away in 1993 at the age of 63, of appendix cancer at her home in Switzerland. Upon her passing, her sons, Luca Dotti and Sean Hepburn Ferrer, set up the Audrey Hepburn Children’s Fund to honour and continue their mother’s significant humanitarian work. The world will always remain grateful to Hepburn and her work, which continues to teach us many valuable lessons in life and to become successful.