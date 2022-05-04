When talking about actresses that defined an entire generation and inducted themselves in the Hall of Fame for being iconic, Audrey Hepburn is one of them who comes to mind. Hepburn was one of the most influential actresses of her time. Hailing from England, she was labeled as the third-greatest female screen legend by the American Film Institute. Audrey Hepburn Birth Anniversary: From Charade to Roman Holiday, Naming Some of Her Finest Performances (Watch Videos).

The Breakfast at Tiffany’s star was lauded for her amazing performances and rightfully so considering just how great she was in her roles. But aside from being a great actor, she was a great person as well. Hepburn was a humanitarian too and actively worked to make people’s lives better. So, to celebrate her birth anniversary, let’s take a look at five of the most interesting facts you didn’t know about her.

She Helped the Resistance During World War II

While Hepburn’s parents were Nazi sympathisers, Hepburn on the other hand actively worked to make the lives of those during World War II better. She would always be donating money and would also deliver papers and money from one resistance group to another.

She Is An EGOT

What is an EGOT you ask? Well, it’s used to describe an individual that have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award. Only 14 people have been able to do so, and Hepburn is one of them.

A Breed of Tulips Is Named After Her

Yes, that’s right, Audrey Hepburn has a breed of tulips named after her and for a very good reason. During World War II, Hepburn had to survive on eating tulip bulbs, so taking that into account, the Netherlands Flower Information Society, named one of the breeds after her. This was done to honour the actress.

She Was Digitally Recreated For a Chocolate Ad

Galaxy chocolates back in 2013 to promote their brand digitally recreated Hepburn for an ad. The ad was spectacular as Hepburn looked as real as she could over there. Although there is discussion to be had about the digital recreation of actors who have passed away, Galaxy did their best in keeping this classy. Ghostbusters Afterlife: With Late Harold Ramis Being Digitally Created, 7 Other Actors Brought Back to Life Using CGI.

Her Real Name Isn’t Audrey Hepburn

Hepburn was actually born with the name of Audrey Kathleen Ruston. It wasn’t until 1948 that she adopted the name of Hepburn. The rest is history, since the name Hepburn would go on to become one of the most iconic in Hollywood.

Audrey Hepburn truly was one of the biggest icons of her time, and her legacy still lives to this day. With this, we finish off the list and celebrate the birth anniversary of Audrey Hepburn.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2022 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).