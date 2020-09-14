He came, he saw and he silently conquered, one brilliant performance at a time! He is what we have come to know as imperfectly perfect with a one-of-a-kind cinematic tidings. If his on-screen shenanigans have us wrapped firmly around his finger, then he also maintains a tempo with an equally engaging off-screen vibe. While his penchant to infuse life into the unconventional roles is vouched for, his off-screen style has undergone a massive transformation. On the fashion front, Ayushmann raises a sartorial storm and belongs to the club of fashion-conscious men of B-town. Understanding the subtleties that click with the fashion pundits and fans alike, Ayushmann has not only tapped the sweet spot between comfort and vogues to the hilt but has also undertaken the ardent task of revamping men’s style quotient in the very men’s fashion-nascent tinsel town. Crisp suits, humble ethnics, suave casual styles in addition to contemporary gender-fluid silhouettes and hues all feature in equal fervour in his fashion arsenal. He turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of his recent style moments.

With fashion stylist Isha Bhansali at the helm of affairs for this dapper dude, we have seen him rise to the fore and bring the same unconventional vibe to his style play. Here's a closer. Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Experience of Shooting TVC’s in Hometown Chandigarh During COVID-19 Pandemic.

For the Zee Cine Awards 2020, Ayushmann suited up in a forest velvet tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta with glossy black shoes, spiffed up hair and stubble.

Ayushmann Khurrana Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an event in Chandigarh, Ayushmann wore an Amit Aggarwal silver self striped jumpsuit with Balenciaga kicks, Daniel Wellington watch, gelled up hair and a beard.

For Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, Ayushmann channelled a divine edgy vibe with a suit and cape by Gaurav Gupta with Dior sneakers, spiffed up hair and stubble.

For an event with Daniel Wellington, Ayushmann flaunted a military-inspired double-breasted suit with tie-up joggers and silk tie by Zegna. Chunky boots by Louboutins, spiked hair and signature vanity sealed his deal. Ayushmann Khurrana To Play Cross-Functional Athlete in His Next; Here's What 'Cross-Functional' Means!

The success party of Dream Girl saw Ayushmann take on khaki and technicolour with a multifunctional jacket and iridescent pants by Bloni Atelier. Black shoes, signature vanity concluded his look.

Ayushmann promoted Bala wearing an ethnic suit by Amaare Couture with Adidas kicks. Signature glam accompanied.

Article 15 promotions saw him stop traffic in a neon suit by Philocaly, a tie by The Tie Hub and Nike high tops. Spiffed up hair, sunnies and signature vanity completed his look. Ayushmann Khurrana Is Not a Method Actor, Says ‘I Never Take My Characters Back Home’.

A quintessential outsider, a Delhi lad and a former Roadie winner carved a niche and charmed his way into our hearts with his brilliant comic timing, earnest performances and a smile that tugs at the heartstrings. Here's wishing the dimpled boy a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

