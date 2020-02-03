BAFTA Awards 2020: Emilia Clarke’s Sleek Glittery Couture in Black Steals the Fashion Thunder and We Are Gasping for Breath!

Emilia Clarke (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Game of Thrones fame Daenerys Targaryen (real name Emilia Clarke) exactly knows how to crack the fashion code, as the girl nailed it with her stint at the recently concluded BAFTAs 2020. If you are the one who understands fabrics and the risk involved with it, then Clarke's all black look was an amazing pic and how. Emilia, 33, sashayed the red carpet and looked sultry AF in an eye-grabbing well fitted dress for the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards, held at London's Royal Albert Hall. Well, stunning is the word! ‘Mother of Dragons’ Emilia Clarke Shines Bright in Valentino Dress & Diamond Wing Earrings on Vogue Spain Cover! View Pics.

The stars opted for a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown which was infused with a plunging neckline and had this sparkly sequins attached to it with an aim to add the drama. Further, with a not-so-popping makeup and cute diamond baubles (as the most evident accessory), Emilia looked nothing less than a show-stopper. Not to miss were her OTT black stilettos and sleek gelled up hairdo. We feel envious and how! Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Celebrated New Year's Eve In India? (View Pic).

Check Out The Pictures Of Emilia From The Award's Night Below:

Actor #EmiliaClarke puts a contemporary twist on red-carpet dressing in a black beaded gown. Clarke’s sleek hairstyle and graphic eye makeup take this striking look to another level: See every look from the red carpet here: https://t.co/h37JEAP2HB pic.twitter.com/ChwdZ6Vz6V — NET-A-PORTER (@NETAPORTER) February 2, 2020

The best part about Emilia's dress is that it can be literally worn by women of any age. From wine tasting session at an elite spot to a grandeur party, Emilia's couture is LIT and can be a worn at multiple occasions. Lastly, adding the charm to her black dress was Clarke's smile which indeed was captured in many frames. Coming back to her style, many might think that the GoT star's dress was simple, but infact, we thought she glittered and how. Stay tuned!