She belongs to the Debutant Class of 2018! Banita Sandhu, the UK-born millennial who hails from an NRI Punjabi family in South Wales delighted! Graduating from TV commercials and short films to Shoojit Sircar's October opposite Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu's off-screen promotional spunk had us hooked. The lockdown has seen Banita sharing varied style vibes from a throwback photoshoot. The recent one has Banita pulling off a dangerously sultry style featuring an unbuttoned shirt and high waist pants. What elevates the look further is a shiny, sleek mane and nude glam. Banita's photogenic face, striking features, a svelte frame and a rare innocence all render her to be a designer's muse, a stylist's delight and a photographer's favourite.

An English Literature student, Banita's astute style play has been curated by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio and lensed by photographer Aviraj Singh. Here's a closer look. Banita Sandhu Is the Elegant and Ethereal Neeta Lulla Muse in This Throwback Picture! Banita Sandhu Is the Elegant and Ethereal Neeta Lulla Muse in This Throwback Picture!

Banita Sandhu - Metallic Chic!

A silver grey metallic unbuttoned shirt was teamed with black leather high waist pants. Sleek hair with a centre parting and nude glam completed her look. Banita Sandhu Is Lush Green Chic in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Banita Sandhu Metallic Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Banita was last seen in the 2019 Tamil romantic drama film, Adhitya Varma with newcomer Dhruv Vikram, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). She will be seen in Eternal Beauty, an upcoming drama romance film, written and directed by Craig Roberts. She will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, an upcoming biographical film directed by Shoojit Sircar alongside Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).