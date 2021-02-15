Vasant Panchami marks an auspicious day for the people of our country. Popularly known as Saraswati Puja, the festival which marks the onset of the spring season and the date for Holika and Holi's date, which fall 40 days after the spring festival. Vasant Panchami is observed on the 5th day (Panchami) in the holy month of Magha and this time around the occasion of Vasant Panchami 2021 will be observed on February 16. Vasant Panchami 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: Know More About Saraswati Puja Rituals, Traditions and Legends.

The festival holds a lot of importance for Indian and we won't want you to celebrate the onset of spring season without some colours. And since it is suggested that one should wear bright yellow coloured clothes, we decided to dig deep into the wardrobe of some of our favourite stars and pick out a few amazing yellow outfits that you can wear tomorrow during the festivities. Basant Panchami 2021 Dos & Don’ts: How to Perform Saraswati Puja at Home? Know Puja Rituals and Mantras to Worship the Goddess of Learning and Arts.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore this traditional outfit during the promotions of Kalank. This is a classic choice for the festivities. The golden work on the suit, the minimal makeup and the statement earring make the look absolutely stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has always been about being basic yet classy. This ensemble is a perfect fit for Vasant Panchami as it looks elegant as well as comfortable. The pink dupatta paired with the yellow lehenga will make you look stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Sara Ali Khan

Another beautiful look that you can opt for this Vasant Panchami is Sara Ali Khan's traditional look. The yellow suit looks very sophisticated and is perfect for the festival. Sara did not go overboard with the makeup and accessories as well and kept it simple and we think that is just the way you would want to pull off this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Jacqueline Fernandez

If you are looking for a bolder look then you should opt for Jacqueline Fernandez's outfit. She paired a simple blouse with a yellow lehenga. The bottom had beautiful work on it that made the outfit look chic. She went for a matt makeup look with the outfit which is perfect for the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor opted for this look for Diwali. The saree was a plain yellow one with golden embroidery on the hem. Since the saree was simple, she added statement earrings and minimal makeup to accentuate her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan always looks dapper and this look is for all the boys who want to look handsome tomorrow. Ditching the casual style, Varun opted for a new look that might impress everyone if you wear it too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is a charmer and this look sure stole many hearts. Kartik proves why classics are always a smart choice and we would suggest all the boys reading to opt for such a traditional look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

We do have a lot of options now and we hope you are inspired too and will something amazing this Vasant Panchami. Wishing you all a happy Vasant Panchami in advance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).