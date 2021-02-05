Basant Panchami 2021 is approaching, and individuals across the nation are preparing to welcome Goddess Saraswati to their homes. Because of the pandemic, this year the celebration will be minimal, much like other festivals. Saraswati is said to be the goddess of learning and arts, especially music. She is usually represented as riding on a goose of pure white that can undertake long flights and hold a lute and a manuscript or book. Basant Panchami 2021 is on February 16. There are few dos and don’ts one must follow to attain good luck during the auspicious occasion. Besides, if you are celebrating Saraswati Puja at home, you must also know the puja rituals, mantras and more to worship the goddess. Don’t worry, we have got you covered!

Basant Panchami 2021: Saraswati Puja Rituals

Basant Panchami, also spelt as Vasant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season. The festival celebrates the agricultural fields' ripening with yellow flowers of the mustard crop. Saraswati symbolises creative energy and is considered the goddess of knowledge, music, art, wisdom and learning. On the festival day, wake up early, clean your house, puja area and take a bath to perform Saraswati Puja rituals. Put a paste of neem and turmeric all over your body before taking a bath. Place the idol of the Goddess Saraswati at a clean platform like table/ stool. Along with the goddess, you also need to place an idol of Lord Ganesha by her side.

Place your books, notebooks, music instrument, or any other creative art element near the goddess. Decorate it with turmeric, kumkum, rice, and flowers and offer it to Goddess Saraswati and Ganesha to seek their blessings. Light a small lamp/ license sticks in front of the idols. Now pray to the goddess and recite the Saraswati mantra. Take a deep breath, and as you exhale, say, “Yaa kundendu tushaaradhawala, yaa shubhra vastravrutha, yaa veena varadanda manditakara yaa shweta padmasanaa. Yaa brahmachyuta shankara prabhrutibhi devai sadaa vandita, saa maama pathu saraswati bhagavati nishshesha, jadyapaha. Aum saraswathyae namah, dhyanartham, pushpam samarpayami.”

Saraswati Puja Do’s and Don’ts

Goddess Saraswati is the master of knowledge, singing and wisdom. On this day, students should worship the goddess with books and other elements related to art.

On this day, starting a new work, a new business, buying vehicles and more is considered auspicious.

If you have small children at home, then you can initiate their learning on this day by performing Vidyarambham or Aksharabhyasam rituals.

Students should not study on this day, and instead, enjoy the day by greeting people and worshipping the idol.

Do not wear any dark coloured clothes, wearing yellow and white attire is considered auspicious.

You should not eat anything before taking a bath.

Basant Panchami 2021 is a very auspicious day, and like every year, people must follow the essential rituals to worship Goddess Saraswati. Because of the pandemic, people are advised to keep the observation small and celebrate Basant Panchami at home.

