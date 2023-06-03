American supermodel, Bella Hadid is as famous as her sister, Gigi Hadid. In fact, it won't be wrong to say that these sisters have taken the fashion world by storm. Bella has come a long way from getting tagged as the 'Model of the Year' to the 100 most influential people in the World by Time magazine. Her sartorial appearances make enough headlines as much as her ramp walk, we must say. That also explains why Bella's red-carpet avatars are discussed s thoroughly. Selena Gomez Puts Feud Rumours With Bella Hadid To Rest, Calls Her #girlcrush (View Pic).

Being a model, it's a no-brainer that Bella knows how to slay, especially when she picks an outfit with a thigh-high slit. Hadid is always a sight for sore eyes in her dreamy ensembles, flaunting her toned legs whenever she can. From the Oscars after-party to the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid has managed to register some jaw-dropping looks under her name. With a strong sense of personal styling and a talented team of stylists, she puts together different looks that are hard to resist and difficult to ignore. On that note, let's talk more about her appearances wherein she nailed thigh-high slit dresses like a pro. Cannes 2022: Bella Hadid Was Inclined Towards Vintage Fashion This Year; Check Out Her Archived Outfits.

Smouldering in Red

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wonderful in White

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing Thigh-High Slits Like a Pro

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Modern-Day Barbie

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bond Girl!

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer Beauty

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Bella Hadid's looks did you find sexiest? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2023 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).