Priyanka Chopra was amongst the lucky parents who welcomed her child in 2022. PeeCee and hubby Nick Jonas were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Malti in January 2022 and the couple is since busy pampering her to bits. While the Quantico star hasn't shared her baby's face with the media yet, she has uploaded quite a few of her pics on her Instagram account and they all are super adorable. Priyanka Chopra Drops New Picture of Daughter Malti Marie on Insta Story and It’s Super Cute!

In fact, we won't be surprised if PeeCee's social media account gets filled with all her little one's pictures suddenly. The former Miss World is certainly obsessing over her newborn and like any other mother, she would want to share her baby daughter's pictures with the rest of the world. PeeCee was recently in India for a couple of days and while we couldn't catch a glimpse of her little one (maybe she didn't bring her to India), we're definitely eager and want to see more of her. But until then, to mark the special occasion of Children's Day here's sharing some of PeeCee's beautiful pictures with her darling daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas Twin with Daughter Malti Marie on Diwali 2022! Singer Shares Pics on Instagram and Says ‘Such A Beautiful Diwali Celebration’.

Frame this Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Three Generations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Play Dates Already!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Proud Mama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Two Cuties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Happy Children's Day!

