Happy Christmas! December 25 is just around the corner and while we can't keep calm, what have you thought about dressing your kid as Santa Claus? Well, it will fun for you to see your little one jumping around in super cute Santa costume. While this year not many events are taking place, you can still have little fun at home! Generally, people celebrate fancy dress costumes events that see kids dressed as Santa Claus but since this year due to coronavirus pandemic, you will not have any get together, you can think of having a virtual one where you can invite other kids dressed as Santa Claus, having a little party of their own. Christmas 2020 Makeup Ideas: From Xmas Tree Eyebrows to Candy Cane Eyeliner, Beauty Trends to Try This Holiday Season.

How to Dress Your Kids as Santa Claus?

There is a special colour associated with different festival. Similarly, Santa Claus dress for Christmas is always a combination of red and white. If you want to make your child Santa on the occasion of Christmas, then you, first of all, buy or rent Santa Claus costume from the market. Try taking the child with you while purchasing for size, you can buy it online as well. However, if you cannot purchase or rent, here's a DIY tutorial to make one at home from scratch:

Watch Video:

Do not forget the big black belt and black shiny boots. If you want, you can also add white coloured gloves.

Pay attention to the smallest thing. Do not forget Santa's beard. You can easily find different white beard of Santa in the market, which you can apply on the child's face. Some don't even need sticking as they are made to fit with rubber.

How can the iconic cap be forgotten when it comes to donning Santa's look? You should wear a cap with Santa's pom-pom that is easily available in the market.

Also, don't forget a small red colour bag containing gifts for other children.

For the big belly, stuff a small cushion or some cotton underneath the Santa Jacket.

Christmas Colours

The red colour is given the importance the most on Christmas. Santa is also seen in a red colour dress and it is considered to be a symbol of love and sacrifice. Green is also an important colour during Christmas and is considered a symbol of the eternal life of Jesus. White stands for peace.

The idea is for the kids to enjoy themselves so if they don't want to be fully dressed in Santa costume you can something other than a Santa dress. Go for something in red, green or white colour.

