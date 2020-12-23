Happy Christmas 2020! We are about to enter the new year 2021 and we would love to do that in the most stylish way ever...eh... kinda. While most people may not consider holiday ugly sweater and gaudy makeup stylish, BUT what if we say it can be? Well, beauty gurus and influencers have tried out many beauty looks over the years that are both chic and festive-y, absolutely perfect for the Christmas and new years. Holiday trends like Christmas tree eyelashes to Holiday themed eye-shadow and Christmas tree brows, is blowing people's minds on Instagram. Christmas 2020 Nail Art Ideas: From Snow Flakes to Santa Claus, Festive Manicure Inspirations to Try out This Holiday Season.

To totally get you into the festive spirit, let's start with the Christmas eyelashes. Beauty enthusiasts are making their eye-lash look like little Christmas trees by using glitter and clear mascara. Obviously, you must try these styles on the fake eyelashes and not your real ones. Apply your falsies and go out and about with creativity! You can also design your eyelashes first and then apply them. We also saw the Christmas eyebrows, you can actually style your brows using glitter eye makeup and little trinkets to turn it into a little Christmas tree of your own. Check out some of the best inspirations:

Christmas Tree Brows: The famous Christmas tree eyebrows are back! If you want to add a little drama to your look, give this eyebrow style a shot.

Tinsel Hair: Both cute and dramatic, you can try this new blingy hairstyle out for a change. Take a look!

Candy cane eyeliner: What about a bright candy cane on your eyelids? Or just this cool looking eyeliner? Take a look.

Santa cap eyebrows: Santa cap eyebrows don't look as gaudy as you are thinking. Take a look.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish you a very happy Christmas 2020 and a very happy new year 2021. Also, if you are looking for thoughtful Christmas messages and wishes to write on greeting cards before sending to your loved ones this Holiday season, we have your back!

