Alia Bhatt is busy receiving accolades for her first production venture which she also stars in, Darlings on Netflix. The movie that's also backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment sees Alia playing a victim of domestic abuse and how she fights it eventually. While the stars of the movie including Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah are garnering praises for her earnest portrayal, we personally are busy digging Bhatt's style file for her film promotions. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif, Whose Black and White Striped Outfit Will You Pick?

It was during the trailer launch of her movie when Alia set the ball rolling of her fashion shenanigans for Darlings. She wore a bright yellow Maison Valentino mini dress, probably to hide her baby bump and became an instant show-stealer. What followed next was a series of fashion hits with no flops! From a classic ethnic velvet set to a pantsuit and ripped jeans, the Dear Zindagi actress went all out with her choices and needless to say, nailed them to the hilt. Let's take a look at it, one outfit at a time. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

Like a Ray of Sunshine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

A Playful Pantsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Ripped and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Monochrome Magic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Oh-So-Gorgeous!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Keeping it Classic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Loving This Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

So, do you agree with us when we say Alia Bhatt's style file was a charming ride this time? Yes or yes?

