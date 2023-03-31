Black as a colour is our forever favourite, right? No matter the occasion, this colour will always find a place in everyone's wardrobe. And when it comes to Bollywood, our beauties are equally besotted with this shade and don't mind wearing it for their different appearances. From red carpet soirees to promotional outings, they eventually manage to flaunt the best black outfit available on the block. Just recently we saw a bunch of B-town ladies in their amazing all-black looks and all we can say is that they looked LIT! 5 Times Deepika Padukone Gave a Stylish Twist to a Simple Hair Bun!

While Deepika Padukone chose a signature Sabyasachi saree for her recent formal appearance, Ananya Panday picked a typical evening gown for her attendance at a red carpet-event. We also had Rani Mukerji strutting in style in her black Masaba Gupta saree and Janhvi Kapoor, all dolled up in her black Versace dress. So, you get the gist, right? Black is irreplaceable when it comes to their personal wardrobe and there's no other colour that can replace its popularity. To elaborate more on their individual looks, let's check out their pictures. 5 Times Malaika Arora Made White Colour Look the Hottest!

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi

Ananya Panday in Elisabetta Franchi

Anushka Sharma in Toni Maticevski

Malaika Arora in David Koma

Rani Mukerji in Masaba Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor in Versace

Mira Rajput in Dior

So, whose recent look in black won your heart? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

