Do you love sarees as much as we do? If yes, then you must be always on the lookout for something extraordinary or atypical, right? While sarees in themselves look so graceful, imagine adding a dash of drama to them. Drama in the form of a cape looks charming and mesmerising at the same time. While pre-draped sarees are so much in vogue these days, you can also consider investing in sarees with capes to add some uniqueness to your saree collection. Suhana Khan Loves Flaunting Her Stunning Saree Collection - Proof in Pics!

From Deepika Padukone to Hina Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, all the beauties have explored this new trend in the recent past and we are still digging their different looks. While Shilpa wore a Manish Malhotra signature design, Deepika preferred a stunning drape by Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla instead. In any case, the end result was phenomenal. We have personally curated a list of different saree looks with matching capes to help you pick the right design. So without taking any more time, let's delve in and explore this silhouette further. Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra's Polka Dot Sarees That We're Eyeing!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

