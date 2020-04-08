Dia Mirza Shows Us How Sometimes All That We Need Is a Little Splash of Colours!

Dia Mirza in Saaksha and Kinni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love Dia Mirza for her effervescent take on all things sartorial, chic and minimal. Not the one to jump aboard the trend bandwagon or overtly experiment, Dia has found her solace in the styling precision of fashion stylist Theia Teckchandaney. Together, the duo has raked in a fashion arsenal that's a class apart from Dia's contemporaries. A former model, beauty queen, actress, producer, philanthropist and a social activist, Dia has channelled this versatility into curating an archive that resonates deeply with fashion aficionados and critics alike. For an event before the lockdown, Dia had dived deep into the sea of vibrant colours looking resplendent in a Saaksha and Kinni maxi dress.

A non-fussy dresser, Dia has earned a rare penchant to opt for and promote homegrown labels. She is equally at ease in ethnic, neo-ethnic and sometimes in western high street labels. Soft, feminine silhouettes, vibrant and pastel hues, easy breathable fabrics and clean cuts define Dia's personal sense of style. She also goes on to accentuate her ensembles with a signature subtle glam and those long, luscious locks styled into loose waves. Thrifty Style: Be a High-Flying Diva Like Dia Mirza in Just Rs 4,499!

Dia Mirza - Rainbow Hues

A purple ikat digital printed maxi dress by Saaksha and Kinni worth Rs. 20,000 featured hand micro pleating and a sweetheart neckline. was teamed with green-toned thin-strapped stilettos and delicate studs. Signature subtle glam and wavy hair completed her look. Dia Mirza Is Radiating Some Golden Glow and Oodles of Happiness in a Lust-Worthy Nikita Mhaisalkar Maxi Dress!

Dia Mirza in Saaksha and Kinni maxi dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Dia will be seen in the new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama which showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.