Disha Patani's Throwback Picture in her Colourful Monokini is Making us Crave for Vitamin Sea (View Pic)

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani is busy observing quarantine like all of us these days but there's no harm in travelling virtually, right? The Malang actress is keeping her Instagram feed updated by sharing throwback pictures from her multiple holidays in the past. And knowing what a water baby she is, Disha's throwback picture is usually a click of hers flaunting her impeccable beachwear collection. Patani loves to sizzles in her bikinis and her pictures in the same often make us sweat. Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Moved In Together Amid The Lockdown? Sister Krishna Shroff Answers.

Summer or spring, Disha's obsession for beaches isn't seasonal and if given a choice she'd indulge in some beach therapy all around the year. We aren't exaggerating when we say that Disha Patani's jaw-dropping picture in a colourful and vibrant monokini will grab your eyeballs. On days when Disha isn't flaunting her love for Calvin Klein lingerie, she's busy sharing her throwback pictures that are hot AF. On a side note, we are loving her choice of beachwear. The colourful print is enhancing its overall look and we're digging its vibrant vibe. Disha Patani Sporting a Monokini In This Throwback Picture From Malang is Giving Us Beachy Vibes Amid Lockdown!

Check Out New Picture

Disha Patani's last release, Malang was highly appreciated when it marked its OTT premiere on Netflix. While the producers have already confirmed a sequel in the making, there are chances that Disha won't return in it and Shraddha Kapoor would replace her instead. Nonetheless, the actress has some meaty projects in her hand, one among which is Radhe with Salman Khan.