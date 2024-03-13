Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared new pictures of herself on social media and said she is "visualising sunshine and manifesting memories." Best known for her roles in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Divyanka took to Instagram, where she has 26.3 million followers, and posted a series of pictures wearing a yellow dress. Bookworm Divyanka Tripathi and Sports Fanatic Vivek Dahiya’s Adorable Travel PIC Is About Two Opposites Journeying Together!

With minimal makeup and untied hair, Divyanka smiles ear to ear for the lenses. The look is rounded off with hoop earrings and a side bag. The post is captioned: "Visualising sunshine, manifesting memories. #HolidayDreams (they say, manifest until you get it)."

Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram Post

A fan commented on the post: "Relax Breathe Believe..It will manifest." Another user wrote: "Hello sunshine, my eyes are blessed. On the professional front, she was seen as a challenger in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

