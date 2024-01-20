Yeh Hain Mohabbatein created a charming real-life couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, renowned for their endearing moments. Recently, they delighted fans with a sweet travel snapshot, showcasing the dynamics of a bookworm and a sports fanatic journeying side by side. In the shared post by the TV actress, the couple radiates joy, posing closely and smiling. The two got married in 2016 and have been living happily married life since then. Witness their delightful travel escapade! Divyanka Tripathi Birthday: Hubby Vivek Dahiya Gives a Glimpse of Their Late-Night Celebration (View Pic).

Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

