Murder 3 actress Aditi Rao Hydari is gearing up for her movie promotions and knowing the fashion enthusiast that she is, we can expect an amazing range of outfits to come our way. Aditi's personal closet has always been a hot topic of discussion amongst us and every time she decides to step out for an event, we know we're in for a treat. While she likes dressing up in modern designs, she has a certain penchant for traditional attires and boy, does she look radiant in them! When Aditi Rao Hydari's Packed a 'Floral Punch' With Her Dreamy Attire (View Pics).

Aditi will be next seen in Maha Samudram and she's currently promoting the same. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her promotional outfit and that instantly had our attention. While the atmosphere is all festive and people are eager to celebrate Dusshera with much enthusiasm, Aditi too decided to exude some celebratory vibes through her pink Punit Balana outfit. Aditi Rao Hydari Makes For a Pretty Muse in Pink Raw Mango Saree (View Pics).

Aditi Rao Hydari in Punit Balana

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi ditched all her jewellery and settled for a pair of statement gold earrings. With contoured cheeks, curled eyelashes, pink lips and well-defined brows, she kept her styling simple and apt for the occasion. With us getting ready for Dusshera celebrations, her outfit is just the right inspiration for us.

