With Eid being around the corner, it's essential that you decked up the right way. And the celebration must definitely include some stunning traditional pieces. Eid celebration is all about being traditional while celebrating all your time with family and we bet you, ladies, out there have already picked some fabulous outfits. And for those who are still waiting to shop, we can lend you a helping hand. This Eid, take some outfit inspiration from our very own, 'Desi Girl', Priyanka Chopra on how to slay the right way. Eid al-Fitr 2021 Fashion: 7 Traditional Outfits From Sara Ali Khan's Wardrobe that Are Perfect For Ramzan Celebration (View Pics).

Priyanka, despite being a prominent name in Hollywood today is still proud of her Indian genes and doesn't leave any opportunity to flaunt it whenever she can. Her ethnic picks are marvellous and her choices are simple yet elegant. She weaves magic every time she steps out wearing something traditional and sarees, in particular, are her go-to outfit. This Eid, let's peek into PeeCee's traditional wardrobe that's loaded filled with some pieces. Have a look. Eid-Themed Songs: From Bajrangi Bhaijaan's 'Aaj Ki Party' to Tees Maar Khan's 'Wallah Re Wallah,' 10 Bollywood Tracks to Make Eid al-Fitr 2021 Memorable (Watch Videos).

In Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Anita Dongre

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Anita Dongre

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Sabyasachi

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tarun Tahiliani

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka's last Bollywood release was The Sky is Pink and heaped on praises for her portrayal. She recently starred in The White Tiger which was another critically acclaimed release of hers. The actress is focussing on more performance-oriented roles these days and we are excited to see her with Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4. But until then, let's keep admiring her style statements, shall we?

