Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlett Witch of the MCU, celebrates her birthday today. While her acting talent is always a good topic to discuss, today let's discuss something else, something more glamorous instead. Elizabeth's red carpet shenanigans are always a delightful sight. From striking black to stunning green, she likes to explore her colourful options and make a ravishing appearance. Olsen's wardrobe is filled with amazing designs and we are always an ardent fan of all her choices. WandaVision Leads to a Meme Fest on Twitter! Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's Marvel Series Churn Funny Jokes Online.

Elizabeth Olsen's fashion choices are bold and jaw-dropping. The girl certainly knows how to carry herself and be a show-stealer at every event. While her appearances during Avengers: Infinity War premiere was certainly amazing, there are several such outings that deserve your attention. The more we say, the less it would justify our admiration. Emphasising more on her outfit, Elizabeth rarely picks any accessorise to go with her outfits. She prefers her outfit to do all the talking instead. As the pretty lady gets ready to celebrate her birthday today, we take a look at some of her best fashion appearances. WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Up About Nepotism, Says ‘It Creates Fear That You Don’t Deserve the Work You Get’.

Tom Ford

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alexandre Vauthier

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Emilio Pucci

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Proenza Schouler

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth is currently seen in Marvel's WandaVision, a web show based on her very popular MCU character. There are also reports that she'll be next seen in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch. While viewers are certainly enjoying the web show, they are eagerly waiting for the next MCU releases. But until then, let's grab the opportunity and keep staring at this marvel instead. Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Olsen! Have a great one...

