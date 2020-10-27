Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant and the hot model chose to announce it via a Vogue essay. However, while the fans are thrilled by the reveal that also came along with an amazing video on Instagram, it is her take on the baby's gender that is winning hearts online. She essayed down how when being asked: “Do you know what you want?” She and her partner would respond that they "won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly."

Take a look at the announcement video that Emily Ratajkowski captioned with: "I’ll cherish this video as long as I live." She further revealed how much would she "like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. ". She goes ahead to say that however that "no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be."

Here's Emily Ratajkowski's Vogue Cover Video:

Just recently, she shared a picture of her 14-year-old self in a bikini and on checking that out you'll totally believe that she was born perfect. However, it was the caption that has our heart. She wrote about how she would "like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural."

