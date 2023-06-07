American model Emily Ratajkowski celebrates her birthday on June 7. She was born in London but raised in California. After walking the ramp for designers like Marc Jacobs, Emily gained recognition after appearing in Maroon 5's Love Somebody music video. With her tall and lean frame, Emily did make everyone go ga ga for her and also established herself as a popular face in the world of modelling. Gone Girl Actress Emily Ratajkowski Is Done With Dating, Says ‘Sick of Men Who Don’t Know How To Handle Strong Women’!

Emily also worked as an actress and was in fact a child actor. Guess, she was born to rule the glamour world. This explains why she's always so sensational on the red carpet. Emily's sartorial choices have always struck a chord with us and she has rarely disappointed us in this department. With her thigh-high slits and plunging necklines, Emily manages to set the ball rolling and often finds herself a place in our best-dressed list. Ratajkowski has already registered some stunning looks under her name and her birthday is just the right opportunity for us to reminisce about them. So here we go. Emily Ratajkowski Reveals the Reason Why She Decided to Quit Her Acting Career.

The Red Queen

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monochrome Magic

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer Beauty

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Damn!

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy AF

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hotness Personified

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Hot!

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Emily Ratajkowski!