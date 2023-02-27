Kim Kardashian is once again making headlines for her fashion choices! Kim recently attended Milan Fashion Week and, although she did not walk the runway, she made headlines for her super-tight attire. Her 'struggle' was captured in a video posted by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton on their Instagram Stories on Saturday. Dolce & Gabbana created the glittering red two-piece suit worn by Kim. The outfit included a bralette at the top and a floor-length skirt at the bottom that fitted the mom of four's beautiful curves. Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian Crash Their Daughters North West and Monroe Cannon's TikTok Video.

Kim Kardashian Struggles With Tight Skirt

Ladies & gentlemen, I present to you, Kim Kardashian, aka, "The Stair MASTER!" @KimKardashian in Milan, Italy for Milan Fashion Week. 🤣😭👠𓊍 pic.twitter.com/3VhjM3RO55 — KKWStyle2017 (@kkwstyle2017) February 26, 2023

Kim finished off her look with a similar mini-purse from Dolce & Gabbana and a pair of black patent leather mules. Well, this is not the first time that Kim has donned something so tight. In September last year, Kim wore a silver shimmery outfit that was equally tight. Wearing the super tight body-con dress, Kim posted a comical behind-the-scenes video of herself having a hard time walking and climbing stairs. That outfit was also designed by Dolce & Gabbana.