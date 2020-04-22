Esha Gupta, All Things Sleek, Sultry and Rapturous in a Sublime Ruffle Saree by Arpita Mehta!

Esha Gupta in Arpita Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love how Esha Gupta always comes across as a delight! Keeping us hooked to her Instagram shenanigans, Esha takes it all in her stride, accolades and trolling all with a signature nonchalance in tow. Doing her thing with that IDGAF attitude, a recent saree style in the perfect summery white is a lesson in keeping it sleek and significant. Teaming with fashion stylist Anisha Gandhi who grasped Esha’s thriving vibe of effortless chic to the T, the duo updated the saree style files! Esha, with a tall and lithe frame, striking features usually finds herself amongst the best-dressed celebrities of tinsel town. The former beauty queen has crafted an off-duty style that is innately sartorial but assumes an experimental vibe as the occasion demands. Popularly known as Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger, Esha has an equally intriguing screen presence.

The ruffled saree with its many charms is a wardrobe must-have. Here is a closer look at Esha's interpretation. Esha Gupta's Seductive Picture in her Racy White Lingerie Will Make Your Jaw Drop.

Esha Gupta - Those Summer Whites

A tiered ruffle saree was teamed with a ruched blouse and high waist tie-up ruffle belt from Arpita Mehta was accessorized with an emerald and diamond choker, bracelet and earrings from Diamantina. Wavy hair and subtle glam elevated her look. Esha Gupta Birthday Special: 7 of her Best Fashion Outings that Will Make Your Jaw Drop.

Esha Gupta in Arpita Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Esha who began her film journey with Jannat 2 garnered accolades for her roles in subsequent movies like Rustom and Commando 2. She was seen in One Day: Justice Delivered with Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Zakir Hussain.