The much-fashion aware tinseltown, courtesy of the rising brigade of fashion stylists has its moments ranging from edgy, quirky styles and chic but always dynamic. Playing dress up with varied designer creations, often celebrities end up sharing styles. One such vibe was shared between Anusha Dandekar and Sunaina Khera. The ensemble in question was a Sunaina Khera creation - hand embroidered tulle crop top and skirt set debuted in the LFW Spring/Summer 2019 edition. While Anusha sported this look for the grand finale of the show, MTV Supermodel of the Year, Shruti took to flaunting the creation for an appearance on the Kapil Sharma show. Who wore the shimmery nude creation better?

The individualistic style senses of Shruti and Anusha come across as similar in vibe. They love being experimental chic with minimal efforts but elevated glam and hair game. Shruti's panache for nailing the trickiest of styles is what renders her to be a bonafide style cynosure. Meanwhile, Anusha's tryst with athleisure is well known but she pulls the plug as the mood demands. Here's a closer look at their style interpretations.

Shruti Haasan

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Shruti teamed the Sunaina Khera creation with open-toed sandals, wavy hair and nude makeup. Happy Birthday, Shruti Haasan! A Style Capsule of All the Times When the Grunge Girl Turned Into a Glam Goddess!

Shruti Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anusha Dandekar

Styled by Khyati Busa, Anusha teamed the ensemble with a sleek high ponytail and shimmery bronze glam. Anusha Dandekar Birthday: From Chavanprash to Loot Gaye, Here's Looking at Her Best Dance Videos.

Anusha Dandekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Anusha Dandekar or Shruti Hassan

We believe the ladies allowed their Sunaina Khera ensemble to take centre-stage by opting for a nude glam. While Anusha gave her eyelids a matching tone as the shimmer of the set and raised the bar with the high ponytail, Shruti's muted glam is a simple interpretation for the versatile runway style. Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Surbhi Jyoti? Who Wore the Rishi & Soujit Polka Dot Crop Top Better?

Who Wore It Better Shruti Haasan or Anusha Dandekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the celebrities and their stylists, upping the game with each appearance is a norm. But lending us lessons in keeping it chic and relevant with these varied interpretations, certain fashion faux pas moments can be best deemed as inadvertent. So which of these celebrity looks was your favourite? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy inspirations, straight from the celebrity wardrobes!

