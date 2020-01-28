Happy Birthday, Shruti Haasan! A Style Capsule of All the Times When the Grunge Girl Turned Into a Glam Goddess!

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The millennial ladki is a girl of quite a few virtues - actress, singer, a chat show host and a fashionista in her own right, Shruti Haasan. Having established her mettle in the South Indian film industry, Shruti's humongous fan following is evident through a massive Instagram following of 12.9 million. She is equally at ease with ethnic ensembles as she is with classy western ones. She goes on to tap those distinct styles and raises the stakes with an accompanying and fabulous beauty game. She has a natural flair to own and ace unconventional silhouettes, fabrics, hues and textures. Born on 28 January 1986, Shruti's fashionable tidings are helmed by fashion stylists Neerja Kona and Amritha Ram. The diva, who is blessed with an enviable gene pool of sparkling light eyes, long tresses and a flawless skin along with a toned frame is always a delight. As the diva turns 34, we have curated a lookbook of all the stunning styles in recent times.

As comfortable she is in her go-to grunge vibe, Shruti Haasan does engage and pull us into the hood with her delightful fashion game. Here is a closer look.

A Ri by Ritu Kumar satin saree teamed with a pale silk blouse, a melange of jewellery by Amrapali, wavy hair and glossy makeup - Shruti is a hoot in this saree vibe!

Another day, another slay for Shruti as she draped an aqua toned Ritu Kumar saree teamed with a halter neck blouse, earrings by Amrapali, dewy makeup and a slick hairdo.

Shruti suited up in an eclectic animal printed pantsuit by Nautanki teamed with gold-toned jewellery, subtle makeup and wavy hair.

Shruti draped a pink tie and dye sheer organza base sequin embellished and floral motif saree from Devnaagri. Statement jhumkas from Amrapali, soft wavy hair, pink lips, pink bindi and defined eyebrows rounded out the look.

It was an ensemble by Rimzim Dadu with jewellery by Amrapali, sleek hair and sub tle makeup for Shruti.

It was a Shailesh Singhania black saree teamed with an off-shoulder blouse, jewellery by Lara Morakhia, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

An all-black give aced to perfection featuring a Gaurav Gupta ensemble with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Another all-black vibe, styled by Ami Patel, this time it was an Alberto Audenino, stilettos by Truffle Collection, jewellery by Studio Metallurgy and makeup of dark bold lips and pulled back hair.

A red strapless gown by Lia Stubbla featuring a thigh-high slit was colour blocked with pink Steve Madden heels, a top bun and pink lips.

Wow! A far cry from her cool, casual off-duty avatars, Shruti Haasan us a certified style chameleon. Here's wishing the stunner a Happy Birthday!