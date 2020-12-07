The rising brigade of fashion stylists has resulted in a much fashion-aware tinseltown. With celebrity-endorsed moments of edgy, quirky and classy but always dynamic styles ruling the roost, this routine affair of playing dress-up with varied designer creations often results in celebrities sharing styles. The much-loved indigo hues are in vogue, not only for their mystique and rich vibe but also for their adaptability into varied styles. One such style featuring a co-ord set was recently flaunted by Amyra Dastur and television actress Shweta Tiwari. The ensemble in question was the printed co-ord set by Spring Store Diaries worth Rs.4,800. While this was Amyra's casual #OOTD, the same served as a resort look for Shweta. Who wore it better?

Their individualistic sense of style is strikingly different. Amyra unfailingly infuses sophistication and sass in all of her versatile styles that are further accentuated by a chic hairdo. Shweta Tiwari is one of the few television actresses of the 2000s to have retained a chic style game aiding it with a strong beauty and hair game. Here's a closer look at their shared style vibe.

Amyra Dastur

The co-ord set was paired off with an Ishika Sippy mask, brown heels, open hair, a sling bag and a wristwatch. Amyra Dastur Is Channeling the Bohemian Mood With Messy Hair, Stubborn Spirit, Wild as Her Favourite Colour!

Amyra Dastur in Spring Store Diaries

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta teamed the co-ord set with tan-brown pumps, a high ponytail and subtle makeup. Shweta Tiwari Twining with Kids Palak and Reyansh at Brother’s Wedding Is Truly Adorable.

Shweta Tiwari in Spring Store Diaries (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off- Amyra Dastur or Shweta Tiwari

We loved how Amyra allowed her mask to work perfectly with the chic co-rd. Meanwhile, Shweta amplified the whole vibe with that sleek ponytail. Versatile as it is, the co-ord set has two worthy interpretations to emulate. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor? Whose Bewitching Black Sunaina Khera Ensemble Was a Hoot!

Who Wore It Better - Amyra Dastur or Shweta Tiwari in Spring Store Diaries (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking impeccable is pretty much a permanent fixture of their job descriptions, some of these fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent. So which of these celebrity styles did you like the most? Stay tuned to Latestly Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy inspirations, straight from the celebrity wardrobes!

