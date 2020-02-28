Shweta Tiwari Twining with Kids Palak and Reyansh at Brother’s Wedding Is Truly Adorable (View Pics)

Shweta Tiwari and her kids pictures from her brother Nidhaan's wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Shweta Tiwari was recently seen having a good time at her brother Nidhaan's wedding, which she attended with her daughter Palak and son Reyansh. Shweta and her kids turned out colour-coordinated in vibrant hues of orange, saffron and yellow, and made quite a collective statement in ethnic style going by pictures she has posted on Instagram. Shweta Tiwari: ‘So Occupied with This Love for My Kids That I Don’t Think I Am Looking at Anything Else’.

Seen in the photos is also Nidhaan's wife Yasmin. "Khushiyaaann! @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas," Shweta wrote as caption to the frames. Shweta Tiwari: Easy to Blame the Woman in a Broken Marriage.

Shweta Tiwari at brother Nidhaans wedding

View this post on Instagram Khushiyaaann!❤️❤️❤️ @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Feb 24, 2020 at 7:30pm PST

She also posted family portraits of the whole family from the wedding, where apart from Shweta, her kids, her brother and sister-in-law, one can spot her parents.