Queen Bey celebrates her birthday today and the day should be officially declared as a holiday for all her loyal fans. Beyonce Knowles, the name itself is so popular that the more you write about her, the less it would be. Blessed with some amazing vocal skills, her music is like therapy in itself. But of course, we aren't going to discuss what we already know. Today, let's highlight her strong sartorial skills that are equally magnificent and worthy of all your attention. Jay Z Opens Up About His Life With Wife Beyonce and Kids During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Beyonce is a red carpet marvel, the one who never misses hitting the bull's eye. She comes, she slays and she conquers! With her voluptuous body and those amazing curves, she nails all the different silhouettes with utmost ease. From her iconic Met Gala appearances to some swoon-worthy red carpet moments, she knows what she wants to wear and how she wants to wear it. A yummy mummy to three gorgeous kids, Beyonce is an icon for the next generations to come. Every time we decide to sing praises for her, we fall short of words for the lady is beyond them.

But as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words, we are going to pick and name seven of her best red carpet appearances from the recent years that had our hearts. So go ahead and see if you can stop yourself from ogling! Grammys 2021 Full Winners’ List: Beyonce Creates History, Harry Styles Bags His First-Ever Award; Check Complete List of Winners in Different Categories.

In Dolce & Gabbana

Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Falguni and Shane Peacock

Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Inbal Dror

Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Yousef Al-jasmi

Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beyonce and Jay Z are one of Hollywood's most powerful couples and their beautiful family always warms our hearts. We hope the singer has a blast on her special day and that she shares some memories with us. Until then, here's cheering and rooting for Queen Bey!

Happy Birthday, Beyonce! Keep slaying.

