Alaya F strolled into mainstream Bollywood with the film Jawaani Jaaneman that released earlier this year. She bundled up accolades for a refreshing, brilliant and earnest portrayal as Tia. Off-screen, the spunky millennial with a lineage, brilliant looks and a demeanour to boot is also a fashionista. Her style is replete with a quirky melange of affordable homegrown labels. Like the recent one featuring Anand Ahuja's label, Bhaane. Flaunting sage green separates from the label featuring a top and a mini skirt, Alaya modelled herself and stunned us with a mini homebound photoshoot. Needless to say, she looked smashing! All through the lockdown, Alaya F took to the gram to keep us glued to her quarantine shenanigans, right from whipping up an exotic breakfast spread, making Tik Tok videos to dazzling us with her doodling and drawing skills.

Here's a closer look at her style. Alaya F Is Smiling Her Way Into the Weekend With the Perfect Red Holiday Style Statement!

Alaya F - Homebound Photoshoot Chic

Bhaane separates featuring a fishtail inspired skirt paired with the mermaid top with elaborate rouching details and a sweetheart neckline. The set worth Rs.7000 was paired off with textures wavy hair and a bronzed glam. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alaya will be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Street Rog Vibhag will be produced by Junglee Pictures and the plot involves a gynaecologist whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run played by Alaya F. She will also be seen in another untitled film by Pooja Entertainment.

