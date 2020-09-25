Alaya F debuted earlier this year with Jawaani Jaaneman sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Garnering bouquets for her earnest performance and an unmissable spunk, Alaya sealed her place as the next big thing to look out for! While she is a star kid is a known fact, having inherited a rich legacy and a generic jackpot of beauty and charm. An alumnus of the New York Film Academy, Alaya is also a trained dancer in Kathak and contemporary dance forms. She made her magazine cover debut with mother Pooja Bedi for Femina back in 2016. A stay at home, stay chic vibe saw Alaya giving holiday vibe the chicest update with a red pins and needles wrap dress by Masaba Gupta, signature wavy hair and subtle glam.

Alaya never fails to stir up a sassy storm with her easy charm. She makes a poignant point on how fashion need not be expensive, affordable chic styles are just nicer. Here is a closer look at her style. Alaya F Looks Like the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli in These Throwback Goa Destination Wedding Archives!

Alaya F - Holiday Chic

A red pins & needles wrap dress worth Rs.9,999 from the House of Masaba was paired with a dainty gold necklace, textured open hair and subtle glam. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya F in House of Masaba (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alaya will be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Street Rog Vibhag will be produced by Junglee Pictures and the plot involves a gynaecologist whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run played by Alaya F. She will also be seen in another untitled film by Pooja Entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).