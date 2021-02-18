Gia Manek made a place in everyone’s heart by essaying the role of Gopi bahu on the iconic Star Plus serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Her sanskari act in the daily soap got her a lot of praises. Not just this, after quitting SNS, she tried her hands at comedy with Jeannie Aur Juju and also was a contestant on the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, there’s more to her, rather than just being an actress. As Gia’s Instagram account is nothing less than a fashion extravaganza. On the occasion of her birthday today (Feb 18), we would like to flaunt her IG which is full of chic and stylish outfits that you’ll want to steal for sure. EXCLUSIVE: Gia Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Reacts To 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme , Says 'Within 30 Minutes, My Inbox Was Full Of People Sending Me the Video That Had Gone Viral'.

From western, traditional to even bridal, Gia's gram is definitely a go-to-style guide for many women out there. With 910K followers on her Instagram, she has a massive fan following. So, without further ado, on her born day today, let’s take a look at some fashionable photos of her that are pure gold. Bigg Boss 14: Here’s Why Gia Manek aka the OG Gopi Bahu Might Not Be a Part of Salman Khan’s Controversial Show!

Let’s Start With Gia In A Pink Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

She’s Ready Slay In This Pocketed Ink Blue Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

Beauty In A Baggy Shirt Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

Splendid Is The Word!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

Packing A Stylish Red Punch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

Nothing Less Than A Queen!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

Thigh-High Slit Attire In Neon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

Let's End It With This Printed Desi Couture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the stylish outfits from Manek's Instagram. One thing we noticed is that Gia likes non-dramatic attires and also knows how to tap on fashion trends. All in all, her style is very girl next door. Happy Birthday, Gia Manek. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).