After getting delayed this year, the Grammys 2021 finally aired on CBS and Paramount+. Well, apart from the winners and performances, the musical night was filled with many great style moments. Frankly, we did not expect it to be this high on fashion, considering COVID-19 and social distancing rules, but boy, the stars did not disappoint. From Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa to Harry Styles, Hollywood celebs made sure to turn heads with their amazing couture. And so, here we list the best-dressed stars from the 63rd edition of the Grammys. Grammy Awards 2021: Nas' 'King's Disease' Bags Best Rap Album Honour at 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift Serving Floral Delight!

Congratulations @taylorswift13! ✨ She won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for 'Folklore' at the 2021 #GRAMMYs. 🏆 — billboard (@billboard) March 15, 2021

Dua Lipa In A See-Through Shimmery Versace Gown!

Lizzo's Minty Balmain Dress Is Wow!

Megan Thee Stallion Tangy Outfit Has Our Approval!

The Style Goddess - Beyonce!

Loved Harry Styles All-Black Look Sans a Shirt!

Billie Eilish Always Surprises!

These are some of the top best dressed celebs from the Grammys. Yes, we do know that there were a few more stars who were all decked up to impress, but thee above mentioned happens to oue favouites. Having said that, congratulations to the winner. Stay stylish always!

