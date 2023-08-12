The auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 19 this year. The festival holds prominence in the northern states of India and is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As the name suggests, women wear green (hara) colour attires to mark the occasion and celebrate with their near and dear ones. Earlier we discussed different green-coloured traditional suits that you can wear on this day but if you are a saree lover and want some inspiration on stunning six yards of elegance, we can offer you some solutions. Hariyali Teej 2023 Mehndi Designs for Hands: Simple and Beautiful Mehendi Patterns To Celebrate Important Sawan Maas Festival.

We have personally curated a list of some of our favourite green colour sarees donned by our Bollywood beauties. From Kiara Advani's parrot green saree to Anushka Sharma's love for chanderi, the options are so many for you to choose from. All you need to do is make the right pick. Green colour sarees are not very rare to find. In fact, it's a very common colour available in every woman's saree wardrobe. But if you are planning to go on a shopping spree and need some input on what to buy or what's in trend, check out our list below. We are sure you will end up liking a few designs. Hariyali Teej 2023 Outfit Inspiration: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Green Outfits To Wear On this Occasion.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of these green colour sarees is your favourite?

