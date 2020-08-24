American Model Hailey Baldwin Bieber is all over the internet once again, thanks to her stunning set of new pictures! The hottie knows how to impress the fans with one snap at a time and here she is at it, once again! The 23-year-old stunner was seen in a yellow bikini looking extremely sexy! But then again, when does she not? Hailey Bieber is all Things Sexy, Stunning and Saucy in Her New Photoshoot for Vogue India (View Pics).

The young actor-host was seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in this picture. She wore a strappless bikini top, looking gorgeous as ever. She opted for a no make up look and her long tresses were transformed into luscious waves. Check out the snaps below.

Hailey Bieber

View this post on Instagram 🇧🇷 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Aug 23, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

Recently, Justin Bieber's wife graced the cover of Vogue India magazine. In an all suited-up sexy avatar, she looked pretty. The theme of this August 2020 issue also read as 'Strong Is Beautiful' and Hailey fit in perfectly for that. Coming back to the super hot pictures above, do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).