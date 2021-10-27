Happy Halloween 2021! Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31st. On this day, children go from door to door wishing Happy Halloween and collect sweets like chocolates or candy, which is called trick-o-treat. On other festivals, where everyone is dressed up in new clothes, on Halloween people dress up for a scary look. On Halloween Day, people decorate the house in a ghostly theme. For this festival, people use scary decorations and scary dresses. On the day of Halloween, if you are looking for new ideas to decorate the house in a unique way, we have some amazing ones for you. Today we will share with you some of the best Halloween decoration DIY videos you can make at home to decorate the house. Halloween 2021 Dishes: Make Your Party Unique With These Spooky Food Items.

Mason Jar Halloween Decor

You can use mason jars to decorate your house in a spooky way. You can add an electronic light to the jar and add cotton balls, or even spider webs with fake spiders to make the jar scarier. Watch video:

Halloween Table Decoration

One of the easiest ways to decorate your house is a DIY dining table special for Halloween Day. You can take ideas from below for table decoration. Watch video: From Harley Quinn to Chucky, Top-10 Most Popular Halloween 2021 Costumes According to Google.

Halloween Web

You can also decorate your house on Halloween by decorating it with a fake spider's web. Watch video:

Jack-o'-Lantern

You can welcome guests by hanging a classic Jack-o'-Lantern on the door of the house. Watch video:

Halloween Bat Decoration

You can decorate the walls of the house by making paper bats or Halloween hanging art pieces. Watch video:

Halloween Lantern Decoration

You can use spooky lanterns for Halloween party decorations. Watch video:

We hope you have an amazing Halloween party! But if you are wondering why we celebrate Halloween, you must know that this festival is related to Celtic people in Europe. Earlier it was called 'All Saints-Day'-All Hallows as well as Hallows Eve which over time became Halloween.

